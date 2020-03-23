Jamie Oliver is hosting a new cookery show showcasing simple ingredients - here's how to watch it

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver will be back on our screens from Monday 23 March, demonstrating simple dishes, as a response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The programme will focus on making the most of what we have, in light of supermarket restrictions and panic buying.

What is the show about?

Airing on Channel 4, Jamie: Keep Cooking And Carry On, will show how to make a "simple bread dough and pasta from scratch" with what people "already have to hand".

Jamie Oliver said, "Cooking nutritious meals for yourself and your loved ones has never been more important.

"This show will be packed with easy and delicious recipes that the whole family can enjoy, plus loads of tips, tricks and hacks for simple swaps and ways you can make the recipes work with what you've got. Let's big up those store cupboard and freezer faves and hero recipes you can take lots of ways."

When is it on?

The series, which will be broadcast nightly from Monday to Friday, was created and put together rapidly, in response to the ongoing pandemic.

Zoe Collins, chief content officer at the Jamie Oliver Group, said, "I'm extremely proud of our team who has responded to this challenge to turn around a brand new series in a matter of days.

"The show is a direct response to thousands of requests we have been receiving from people who are looking for some inspiration and assurance to help them through this difficult time - and Jamie is a trusted voice to deliver that. We intend the show to be uplifting and very, very useful."