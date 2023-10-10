News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Keir Starmer Labour conference speech crashed by protester
Mental health is the main reason kids call Childline, charity reveals
Grocery inflation drops again with butter now 16p cheaper
Bodies of 1,500 Hamas fighters found on Israeli territory
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK

Israel-Hamas war: 1,500 bodies of Hamas fighters found in Israeli territory as Gaza border declared sealed

Israel's military officials have said that the bodies of around 1,500 Hamas fighters have been found in Israeli territory

Heather Carrick
By Heather Carrick
Published 10th Oct 2023, 08:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 08:23 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Israeli military officials have said that the bodies of around 1,500 Hamas fighters have been found on the country's territory, as Israel declared the border with Gaza sealed.

Following a major escalation in violence which was sparked by a surprise Hamas attack at the weekend, the Israel Defense Force (IDF) spokesperson Richard Hecht said that no more Hamas militants have crossed the borer between Israel and Gaza in the past day, although warned that there could still be breaches of the border. The IDF also stated that it was now in complete control of the border between the two territories.

Israel has continued to conduct airstrikes on the Gaza Strip overnight, in retaliation to the initial Hamas attack. It comes after the Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant ordered a "complete siege" on the territory. This included cutting supply lines for fuel, electricity and food to Gaza.

According to the IDF, around 900 Israelis have died as a result of the violence. Palestinian authorities have estimated that around 700 people have died in the Gaza Strip and West Bank. The United Nations said that around 187,000 people have been displaced by the strikes on Gaza.

Related topics:IsraelGazaHamasGaza StripPalestinian