I’m A Celebrity viewers have shared their thoughts on the new ‘All Stars’ series set in South Africa, which aired for the first time on Monday, April 24. Fans of the original show slammed the spin-off over a major format change which means the public can no longer vote for a celeb to take part in one of the iconic bushtucker trials.

In previous series, voting for which celeb carries out bushtucker trials was a popular part of the ITV show as the celebs waited nervously for their fate to be announced by hosts Ant and Dec. However, the voting privilege has now been taken away from fans as the show is pre-recorded.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The major format change has not been lost on fans, who shared their upset over the shake-up on social media platform, Twitter . One fan of the show tweeted: "Gutted we don’t get to vote for trials I have a feeling who would win that vote."

A second viewer said: "Given this is pre-recorded, how are we going to vote for them to do trials or vote them out." A third stated: "Would be so much better if the public could vote... I don’t really get it? What’s the point otherwise?"

Most Popular

While viewers are no longer able to vote for a celeb to take part in challenges, there’s still plenty of drama for them to sink their teeth into as the first episode revealed the return of one of the show’s most famous campmates.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Happy Monday’s star Shaun Ryder received a shock when Gillian McKeith arrived in camp as a late contestant. The pair famously clashed on the ITV series in 2010, leading devious producers for the All Stars series to immediately put them on a challenge together.

How will the winner of I’m A Celebrity All Stars be decided?

ITV viewers have slammed the new series of I’m A Celebrity All Stars in South Africa

The winner of I’m A Celebrity All Stars will simply be the celeb who makes it all the way through to the final by winning as many trials as possible.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ant, co-host of the series, previously spoke to ITV’s Lorraine Kelly about the brutal twist. He said: “It’s slightly different to the show we do in Australia because they go head-to-head in trials and whoever loses leaves.