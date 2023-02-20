Iceland will be closing a number of its stores over the next couple of weeks, it has been announced. It comes as the latest blow to the UK High Street, with the likes of TK Maxx and Homesense, B&Q, Nationwide, Halifax among others announcing closures.

Almost half a dozen branches in England and Wales have been named among those earmarked to go. The decision has been motivated by issues such as sky-high energy prices and the acceleration of a move to online shopping.

There are around 500 Iceland stores across the country, as well as a further 153 outlets of their Food Warehouse brand. It is a popular grocery shopping destination for customers selling a range of products.

Not all of the stores have an exact date for when they will shut up shop and redundancy plans for workers are still not clear. Iceland has been approached for comment but at the time of publication, we had not received a reply.

Below is a list of affected Iceland stores including closing date.

List of all the Iceland stores to close in the UK

