Having a holiday to aim for is key to mental wellbeing, according to a poll

Eight in 10 people believe having holidays planned as 'stepping stones' to aim for is one of the most important things for their wellbeing.

A poll of 2,000 adults revealed 61 per cent get a boost from having something to look forward to – and 36 per cent reckon it keeps them motivated to stay positive during the lead up.

And 75 per cent get a thrill from pressing the book button – with 24 per cent feeling the joys for up to a month or more.

While 51 per cent are happiest at the thought of knowing they’ll get a break from the routine of everyday life and 39 per cent get a buzz from the anticipation of new experiences.

The research was commissioned by Walt Disney Travel Company International which has collaborated with psychologist Honey Langcaster-James, to explore how planning a holiday can provide a source of motivation, happiness and wellbeing.

According to the expert, anticipating a positive experience and knowing there’s going to be a break from the norm, such as a holiday or some focused family time together, can significantly boost one’s outlook - helping to create a sense of optimism.

This can bring well-being benefits, especially during life’s more challenging moments.

‘Knowing there’s going to be a break from the norm can boost one’s outlook’

Honey Langcaster-James said: "Numerous psychological studies have shown that when you anticipate a positive experience on the horizon, like a family holiday, there can be beneficial effects on your overall levels of wellbeing and happiness, and value is derived from the anticipation itself.

“This is a psychological concept known as ‘anticipatory consumption’.

“Studies have also shown that there are greater benefits to be had from looking forward to a positive experience, rather than a material item.

“These survey results help to explain these psychological effects because many people said they get a thrill from simply booking a trip, and then having a holiday on the horizon provides them with something positive to focus on during tough times.

“This suggests there may be a boost to psychological resilience too.

“Putting a planned trip or family experience into your calendar can therefore act as a mental anchor of sorts and provides some motivation and encouragement when it’s needed.

“A very high number of those surveyed said booking a trip is one of the most important things they can do to support their wellbeing, so the expectation of happy times ahead clearly helps to balance out stress and can really lift your spirits."

The OnePoll survey also found 26 per cent look to book their next trip within a month of returning home to keep the positivity flowing – with 78 per cent kept more motivated day-to-day by having a holiday ahead in the calendar.

And 58 per cent think the excitement of holiday build up is almost as exciting as the real thing.

When it comes to location, 53 per cent have revisited places they went to on holiday as a child, according to the data.

Of those, a third did so to relive nostalgic childhood experiences while 31 per cent wanted to see how the destination had changed over time.

‘Holidays can provide well-being benefits long before you get to your destination’

Sentimental value, familiarity and the comfort of visiting a much-loved location were other top reasons.

Almost all (94 per cent) thought memories created on holidays were important in life.

Honey Langcaster-James also explained how planning and looking forward to a holiday as a family, can provide additional benefits by giving families a joint venture and shared experience to anticipate, something they can even save for, or work towards, together.

Speaking to highlight a new 2025 combined hotel and ticket holiday offer for Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, Langcaster-James added: "For families, it is more than just reserving a trip, it's often a way of setting a goal that the whole family can then contribute to, plan for and look forward to together.”

“Whether it’s saving up, or planning exciting activities, this shared purpose can bring everyone together and help turn a holiday dream into a more concrete plan.

“It can be especially empowering for parents, if they’ve had a dream destination in mind, or a particular type of holiday that they’ve always wanted to make happen for their family, to see that they are coming closer to making that dream into a reality.

“It’s not just about the trip itself, the joy of looking forward to some much-needed quality time as a family, sharing new experiences, and having a chance to switch off and recharge together, can help sustain relationships within the family.

“Sometimes life gets in the way of spending quality time with our loved ones, so it can give everyone something positive to chat about, relate to, and anticipate together.

“Ultimately, planning a holiday can provide wellbeing benefits long before you actually get to your destination.”