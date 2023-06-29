News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station

Glastonbury: Second death reported at 2023 festival after crew member found dead in tent

Glastonbury has reported a second death at this year’s event after a crew member was found unresponsive in his tent.

Sophie Wills
By Sophie Wills
Published 29th Jun 2023, 12:41 BST- 1 min read

A second death has been reported at this year’s Glastonbury festival after a crew member was found unresponsive in his tent. Officers from Avon and Somerset Police were called to the site in Pilton, Somerset at 2.20pm on Tuesday (June 27) where the man, in his 40s, was pronounced dead.

The force said they they are not treating the man’s death in The Park area as suspicious and a report is now being prepared for the coroner. It comes after another man, also in his 40s, died following a “medical incident” on a footpath, also known as the old railway line, in the early hours of Sunday.

Police said his death was not being treated as suspicious and officers were carrying out enquiries on behalf of the coroner. The festival ended on Monday, but crew usually remain at the site to clear up.

A Glastonbury crew member in his 40s was found dead in his tent on Tuesday.A Glastonbury crew member in his 40s was found dead in his tent on Tuesday.
A Glastonbury crew member in his 40s was found dead in his tent on Tuesday.
Most Popular

    Around 200,000 people attend the festival at Worthy Farm each year. Deaths at the huge event are not common, although several have been reported at the site in recent years.

    They include a security guard who was found dead in his tent during the event in 2019.

    Related topics:GlastonburyPoliceSomerset