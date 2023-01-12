News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV

Glassdoor reveals the top 50 UK companies to work for & salaries - including Google, Apple & Heathrow Airport

A list of the top 50 companies to work for in the UK has been released by Glassdoor based on employee reviews - with average salaries for the top 10.

By Chelsie Sewell
6 minutes ago - 2 min read

Glassdoor has released a list of the best places to work in the UK according to employee reviews. If you’re looking for a new challenge in the new year you might want to take a look to see if any of these companies take your fancy.

January is well-known for people looking to switch jobs as they enter the new year. To help you out, Glassdoor has revealed the UK’s 50 best places to work in 2023 to help workers find a job they love.

Unlike other workplace awards, Glassdoor winners are determined solely by the anonymous feedback of millions of employees. Workers voluntarily provide anonymous feedback by completing a company review about their job, work environment and employer over the past year.

The Best Places to Work list comes at a time when workers in the UK face significant economic uncertainty. With hiring set to remain challenging throughout 2023, companies with strong reputations as great places to work stand apart from the competition. It is also easier to attract and retain talent, with Glassdoor research finding satisfied employees are 19% less likely to apply for new roles.

Most Popular

    “The past year brought extreme highs and lows for job seekers and employees, but despite an increasingly uncertain job market, Glassdoor data shows there are still companies hyper-focused on creating outstanding employee experiences,” said Christian.

    Glassdoor has released a list of the top UK companies to work for according to employee reviews.

    Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor Chief Executive Officer added: “It’s encouraging to see companies doubling down on employee mental health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion, competitive benefits and flexible work environments as we head into 2023. I sincerely congratulate all of the Best Places to Work winners.”

    The UK’s top 10 companies to work for & average base salary

    1. Bain & Company - £77.764.70

    2. ServiceNow - £83,390.78

    3. Boston Consulting Group - £79,619.63

    4. Equinix - £51,566.55

    5. Ocado Technology - £59,585.35

    6. Mastercard - £79,283.86

    7. Google - £63,375.12

    8. Arup - £42,195.93

    9. Salesforce - £74,611.38

    10. Version 1 - £51,542.19

    Top 50 companies to work for the in UK according to Glassdoor reviews

    1. Bain & Company

    2. ServiceNow

    3. Boston Consulting Group

    4. Equinix

    5. Ocado Technology

    6. Mastercard

    7. Google

    8. Arup

    9. Salesforce

    10. Version 1

    11. Softcat

    12. BlackRock

    13. Microsoft

    14. Adobe

    15. Novuna

    16. Imagination Technologies

    17. Johnson & Johnson

    18. SAP

    19. Wise

    20. Capgemini Invent

    21. Office for National Statistics

    22. Cromwell Tools

    23. Mott MacDonald

    24. SUSE

    25. Cisco Systems

    26. Dell Technologies

    27. Baringa Partners

    28. Schroders

    29. Bloomberg L.P.

    30. S&P Global

    31. Syngenta

    32. Deloitte

    33. VMware

    34. Awin

    35. Diageo

    36. Apple

    37. RBC

    38. Fidelity International

    39. Kainos

    40. Dishoom

    41. Goldman Sachs

    42. Siemens

    43. NFU Mutual

    44. Avanade

    45. McKinsey & Company

    46. Heathrow Airport

    47. Expedia Group

    48. Computacenter

    49. Accenture

    50. Procter & Gamble

    AppleGoogleWorkersPeopleEmployeesJobs