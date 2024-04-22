New TV schedule on Freeview channel 276: True Crime, True Football, True UK every day
and live on Freeview channel 276
Tune in to Shots! Freeview channel 276 every day - the new way of creating UK TV. Today we launch our new prime time TV schedule to bring you new episodes of your favourite shows each week. Check out our top 5 must-see programmes below including, true crime, football, behind-the-scenes content and more.
1. The Verdict: Every night at 6:30pm
Hear public opinions on the biggest trending topics of the week. Find new weekly episodes every Thursday. Watch The Verdict series on demand.
2. The Big Show: Every night Monday to Thursday at 6:45pm
Our reporters investigate the latest trending topics. From dwindling nightlife, to pets and the vinyl revival, there's something for everyone. Watch our deep dive documentaries on demand.
3. Behind-the-scenes features: Every night at 7:15pm
From football stadiums and factories to superfans and spectacular sheds, we take you on a tour to visit the places - and meet the people - at venues in every corner of the UK. Watch our behind-the-scenes content on demand.
4. True Crime Stories: Prime time nightly
Our true crime stories are some of our most watched content on Shots! TV. You can watch different episodes in prime time slots across the week including 7:30pm Monday to Thursday. Watch our true crime stories on demand.
5. Football Show of the Day: Every night at 10pm
Catch one or two of our exclusive football shows from 10pm every day including: The Keen and Judah Show - 10pm Monday, The Women's Super League Show - 10pm Tuesday, The Premier League Panel - 10pm Wednesday, The 3am Fantasy Football Show - 10pm Sunday. Watch our football shows on demand.