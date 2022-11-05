Patsy Kensit, who starred in ITV’s Emmerdale from 2004 to 2006, is making a huge soap switch to BBC’s EastEnders. The London-born actress has landed a major role and will be involved in one of the main ongoing storylines in Albert Square.

The 54-year-old, who viewers will recognise from her role as Rika Van Den Haas in Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) and Faye Morton on Holby City (2007-2019), is set to play the mother of Lola Pearce. The character is currently embroiled in a heartbreaking and emotional cancer storyline after being diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Lola is played by actress Danielle Harold and it was revealed in June of this year the fan-favourite character would be axed from the BBC soap. It follows a number of cast alterations enforced by new showrunner Chris Clenshaw, with Ricky Champ’s Stuart Highway and Dayle Hudson’s Peter Beale also on the chopping board.

Former Emmerdale star Patsy will play the new character of Emma, who has never before appeared on the soap. She abandoned her daughter when she was just three-years-old, as well as Lola’s father.

Patsy’s casting comes just three-years after she revealed her interest in starring in EastEnders, telling RadioTimes in 2019: “I’d love to do EastEnders, my father was involved in organised crime in the East End, so I grew up around villains and that kind of backdrop. I can pull a pint and say, ‘You’re barred”.

She has close ties to this area of the capital having been born and raised in Lambeth, London, and with a brother whose Godfather was notorious gangster Reggie Kray. Patsy’s father was nicknamed Jimmy The Dip and was a close associate of the Kray Twins.