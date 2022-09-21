With the release date of the highly anticipated FIFA 23 game just around the corner, EA Sports, the creators of the game are slowly releasing player ratings.

The ratings of the 1,000 rated players on the popular video game were released, including the fastest players in the world.

There was some shock within the community when it was revealed that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo had both received downgrades.

Whenever people play Ultimate Team, Career Mode or any other mode on the game - pace is always a desired attribute.

Here are the fastest players on FIFA 23.

When is the FIFA 23 release date?

FIFA this year, like previous years, has more than one release date. Those who pre-ordered the Ultimate Edition will be able to play the game on Tuesday, 27 September 2022.

The game will go on a general sale on Friday, 30 September 2022.

Who are the fastest players on FIFA 23?

Here are the top 15 fastest players on FIFA 23