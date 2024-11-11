Ex-Strictly star Kristina Rihanoff develops bladder weakness dance routine

Ex-Strictly star Kristina Rihanoff has developed a dance routine incorporating Kegels and gentle exercises – following her own recovery from childbirth.

After leaving the BBC show in 2015, the dancer welcomed baby girl Mila with partner Ben Cohen in 2016 but experienced a number of health issues afterwards.

When returning to dancing, Kristina noticed a significant change in her core and pelvic floor muscles, which forced her to take eight months away to focus on yoga, breath work and Pilates.

Aside from the day job, the star struggled to nurse her little one and carry out basic tasks and chores around the house and outside – due to bladder weakness following pregnancy.

And the Russian dancer refused to talk to anyone about what was happening in the months after birth.

Kristina, who has partnered with TENA as part of the launch of new TENA Silhouette underwear, to encourage women who experience bladder weakness to seek help, said: “As a professional dancer, I wasn’t prepared for what happened to me post-birth.

"No one talks about the fact you can experience pelvic floor weakness to the point of losing a little bit of control.

“And as a very fit woman, where exercise and movement is my profession, I assumed I’d just bounce back – so it was a mental and physical challenge to overcome.

“I’m now dedicated to helping other women rebuild their pelvic floors, by teaching yoga at my studio as well as meditation, mindfulness and breath work.

“Women shouldn’t feel scared to move or exercise, even if they do suffer with bladder weakness – there is help out there such as online support, your doctor and even talking to family members can help.”

The dance routine incorporates kegels and gentle exercises | Joe Pepler/PinPep

Helping to ‘rebuild their pelvic floors’

The collaboration comes after TENA Silhouette commissioned research of 2,000 women, which found 61 per cent either experience, or have experienced, bladder weakness at some point in their life.

But of all respondents, only 16 per cent think incontinence can be when you experience the odd drop of urine from time to time.

Half have accidentally leaked when sneezing, 46 per cent from coughing and 38 per cent from not making it to the toilet in time or laughing.

And yet of those who have ever passed urine without intention, only 16 per cent went on to seek medical help or advice.

Of those who chose to ignore what was happening, 44 per cent didn’t think it was serious and just assumed it was ‘one of those things’, while 37 per cent thought it was normal for the situation they were in.

Astonishingly, 53 per cent of women polled, via OnePoll.com, had never heard of the term Kegel squeeze – a tightening and relaxing of the pelvic floor muscles to strengthen them.

Women who know they have experienced some sort of bladder weakness admit they have had to avoid some things as a consequence – including wearing certain outfits (14 per cent), sporting activities (13 per cent), and walking (nine per cent).

With seven per cent even admitting they have avoided leaving the house.

This left them feeling frustrated that they were prevented from living life to the full (41 per cent), as well as isolated (20 per cent) and lonely (10 per cent).

Over half feel embarrassed to admit they suffer from bladder weakness | Joe Pepler/PinPep

Breaking the taboo surrounding health problems

Worse still, 52 per cent feel embarrassed to admit they suffer from bladder weakness, and 10 per cent would refuse to tell a single soul if they had a medical issue.

Only 36 per cent would confide in a partner – with 10 per cent of sufferers claiming they have had at least one romantic relationship affected due to feeling less sexy or attractive, or being less interested in sex.

And just 33 per cent would tell a female friend about a health problem, while only 21 per cent would talk to their mum.

Key reasons for remaining tight-lipped include having an embarrassing issue (33 per cent), not wanting to worry others (16 per cent) and being judged (12 per cent).

Jennifer Grayson, brand manager for TENA, which has a discreet Silhouette underwear range designed to allow those with bladder weakness to embrace life, said: “We are thrilled to be working with Kristina, her passion for supporting women and being part of our journey to educate and support those who experience bladder weakness is amazing.

“All these issues are completely natural, and we shouldn’t feel inadequate about our bodies," Kristina said. | Joe Pepler/PinPep

Empowering women

“It's so important to continue breaking the taboo as the number of people who do not seek help, simply due to embarrassment, is staggering.

"We want people to know that there are options available, speak to your GP or a pelvic health expert, such as our partners MUTU System.

“If it starts at home with our routine, great. Bladder weakness can be improved or even cured in some cases.”

Kristina added: “I’m so passionate about this campaign because I feel like it’s time for us to come together, break the stigma and start talking about this issue.

“We need to empower women to seek the help they need, to talk about this problem without feeling embarrassed and support all those women who might be struggling.

“All these issues are completely natural, and we shouldn’t feel inadequate about our bodies.

“We need to show you can be positive and happy and make real changes with simple exercises which can be done at home.

“People can’t understand their pelvic floors, it is like an enigma, and no one talks about it, no-one knows where it is – you have to find it, make fun of it, laugh about it and address it.”

Wendy Powell, founder of MUTU System, said: “So many women are experiencing bladder weakness and leaks.

“And many of these also don’t believe they can do anything about this, or that it might be too late to address.

“However, there are many evidence-based exercises which can really help to improve symptoms with just a few weeks of daily practice.”