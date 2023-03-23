Eurovision Liverpool 2023: Eurovision semi-final running order of countries announced - full list
The running list of countries for Eurovision 2023 in Liverpool has been announced
Eurovision in Liverpool is now just under two months away and the running order for the semi-finals of the competition have been revealed. The semi finals of Eurovision are set to take place in Liverpool on May 9 and May 11, with the final of the showpiece event set to take place on May 13.
In January, participating countries were randomly drawn into either the first or second half of the first or second-semi final at St George’s Hall. The running orders are based on that allocation draw and have been sequenced to create “the most exciting shows possible.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
The ‘big five’ of the competition, which includes England, Spain, France, Germany and Italy, will not perform in the semi-final. This is because the five nations automatically qualify for the final due to having the highest financial contributions in the competition.
The running order for the Grand Final will be decided by the producing broadcaster after the second semi final. The decision will be based on a draw that determines whether each qualifying country will participate in the first or second part of the Grand Final.
Eurovision Liverpool 2023: Semi-final 1 running order
Advertisement
Advertisement
1. Norway - Alessandra - Queen of Kings
2. Malta - The Busker - Dance (Our Own Party)
3. Serbia - Luke Black - Samo Mi Se Spava
4. Latvia - Sudden Lights - Aijā
Advertisement
Advertisement
5. Portugal - Mimicat - Ai Coração
6. Ireland - Wild Youth - We Are One
7. Croatia - Let 3 - Mama ŠČ!
8. Switzerland - Remo Forrer - Watergun
Advertisement
Advertisement
9. Israel - Noa Kirel - Unicorn
10. Moldova - Pasha Parfeni - Soarele şi Luna
11. Sweden - Loreen - Tattoo
12. Azerbaijan - TuralTuranX - Tell Me More
Advertisement
Advertisement
13. Czechia - Vesna - My Sister’s Crown
14. Netherlands - Mia Nicolai & Dion Cooper - Burning Daylight
15. Finland - Käärijä - Cha Cha Cha
The following countries will be voting in this Semi-Final:
Advertisement
Advertisement
- France
- Germany
- Italy
Eurovision Liverpool 2023: Semi-final 2 running order
1. Denmark - Reiley - Breaking My Heart
2. Armenia - Brunette - Future Lover
Advertisement
Advertisement
3. Romania - Theodor Andrei - D.G.T. (Off and On)
4. Estonia - Alika - Bridges
5. Belgium - Gustaph - Because Of You
6. Cyprus - Andrew Lambrou - Break A Broken Heart
Advertisement
Advertisement
7. Iceland - Diljá - Power
8. Greece - Victor Vernicos - What They Say
9. Poland - Blanka - Solo
10. Slovenia - Joker Out - Carpe Diem
Advertisement
Advertisement
11. Georgia - Iru - Echo
12. San Marino - Piqued Jacks - Like An Animal
13. Austria - Teya & Salena - Who The Hell Is Edgar?
14. Albania - Albina & Familja Kelmendi - Duje
Advertisement
Advertisement
15. Lithuania - Monika Linkytė - Stay
16. Australia - Voyager - Promise
The following countries will be voting in this Semi-Final:
- Spain
- Ukraine
- United Kingdom