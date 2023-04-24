Elf: The Musical announces Christmas 2023 UK tour including Manchester, Leeds & Newcastle - how to buy tickets
Elf: The Musical has announced a host of stage shows across the UK this Christmas
Based on the hit movie starring Will Ferrell, Elf: The Musical has announced a host of stage shows across the UK this Christmas. The 12-date stint will start at Manchester’s AO Arena in December before concluding the tour in Brighton in January.
Elf: The Musical features songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer). The script is adapted by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin from the 2003 film.
The festive treat will feature a fantastic flying sleigh, 20 feet high growing candy canes, a giant LED screen with Pixar style animated backgrounds, and amazing aerial stunts. It’s the feel-good family show guaranteed to be good for everyone’s Elf.
Here’s everything you need to know about Elf: The Musical’s 2023/24 tour.
How to get tickets for Elf: The Musical
General on sale tickets for Elf: The Musical are available to purchase now via the Ticketmaster website.
Elf: The Musical full UK tour dates
December
23 - Manchester, AO Arena (1pm)
23 - Manchester, AO Arena (5pm)
24 - Manchester, AO Arena (11am)
27 - Leeds, First Direct Arena (7pm)
28 - Leeds, First Direct Arena (1pm)
28 - Leeds, First Direct Arena (6pm)
30 - Newcastle, Utilita Arena (1pm)
30 - Newcastle, Utilita Arena (6pm)
31 - Newcastle, Utilita Arena (11am)
January
5 - Brighton, The Brighton Centre (7pm)
6 - Brighton, The Brighton Centre (1pm)
6 - Brighton, The Brighton Centre (5pm)
