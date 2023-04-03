A number of bank holidays are coming up and while many will no doubt welcome the break, it means payment dates for those on means-tested benefits such as Universal Credit will change. There are a total of six bank holidays coming up in April and May, which will have an impact on when Universal Credit, child benefits, PIP and more are paid.

The cost of living crisis isn’t going to end anytime soon and many rely on these important payments. It’s a good idea to keep track of bank holidays and when your benefits will be paid as a result.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This year, Easter falls on April 7 (Good Friday), April 9 (Easter Sunday) and April 10 (Easter Monday). The Easter holidays will run between Monday, April 3 and Friday, April 14.

Anyone expecting their benefit payments on one of these Easter bank holidays should receive them on Thursday, April 6, according to the Government website . Benefits are usually paid straight into peoples’ nominated bank accounts.

Most Popular

If your payment date falls on a weekend or bank holiday, people would usually be paid the working day before, although this can vary. Here is a list of bank holidays in the UK along with estimated payment dates.

UK bank holidays

Advertisement

Advertisement

Friday, April 7 - Good Friday

Monday, April 10 - Easter Monday

Monday, May 1 - Early May Bank Holiday

Monday, May 8 - Bank Holiday for the coronation of King Charles III

Monday, May 29 - Spring Bank Holiday

Monday, August 28 - Summer Bank Holiday

Monday, December 25 - Christmas Day

Tuesday, December 26 - Boxing Day

Estimated benefit payment dates