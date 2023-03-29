A former Strictly Come Dancing finalist and ex-James Bond star are set to join BBC One soap Eastenders. Colin Salmon and Molly Rainford will make part of the Knight family, who will arrive in Walford soon.

Molly shot to fame as she waltzed and jived her way to the final of Strictly Come Dancing 2022, alongside partner Carlos Gu. Meanwhile, Colin is most known for playing Charles Robinson in three James Bond films.

Making up 50 percent of the family, they will be joined by Harriet Thorpe and Francesca Henry. The new family are set to take over The Queen Victoria pub, with Linda struggling to run it since Mick Carter’s (Danny Dyer) disappearance.

Thorpe has starred in the West End musicals, Cabaret, Wicked and Mamma Mia. Meanwhile, Henry is fairly new to acting, but has credits for 2.0 Lucy (2022), The Chelsea Detective (2022) and A Discovery of Witches (2018).

With their first scenes set to air in the summer, Colin says: “I’m thrilled to be joining the cast of EastEnders to take on the role of George Knight. I’m excited to explore the character of George, a true East End gentleman having been born in the East End myself. I have a great affinity and love for the show and I look forward to being part of the great legacy.”

Molly adds: “I’m super excited to be joining the cast of EastEnders. It’s such an iconic show which myself and my family love, so it’s an honour to bring the character Anna Knight to life who is set to stir up drama upon her arrival. I’ve already met a few familiar faces from my time on Strictly and I can’t wait to meet and be a part of the EastEnders family.”

Speaking of the Knights, Chris Clenshaw, Executive Producer says: “The arrival of the Knights brings a new dawn to Albert Square. George Knight is a charming rogue and an old-school gent who dotes on his two daughters, Gina and Anna.

“George will take up residence in The Queen Vic when he joins his beloved Elaine, a powerhouse of a land-lady who knows just how to have fun. The couple will be joined by feisty, determined and demanding Gina, who is as sharp and cool as cut diamonds but with a temper that blazes like fire, whereas younger sister, Anna is fun, loveable, and big-hearted, but don’t underestimate her.