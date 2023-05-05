New data shows the price of diesel still remains at least 16p more expensive than it should be, according to RAC Fuel Watch.

In April diesel was cheaper than what it had been in previous months.But despite 4p being slashed from the costs - which means it’s now 6p cheaper than petrol on the wholesale market - it still remains expensive.

A litre of diesel cost drivers an average of 159.43p across the UK while petrol was unchanged at 146.5p. The RAC believes drivers should really be paying around 143p at the very most for a litre of diesel.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams has said road users are “paying 13p a litre more for the fuel than petrol, despite diesel being cheaper for retailers to buy on the wholesale market for all of April.”

He added: “This just isn’t fair for the country’s 12m diesel car drivers. We feel there should be an obligation on retailers to reflect wholesale price movements on their forecourts. Sadly, the only place this seems to happen is in Northern Ireland where a litre of diesel is, incredibly, being sold for 12p less than the UK-wide average.

“Our data shows that the average retailer margin on a litre of diesel is a shocking 22p a litre compared to petrol which is around 8p.

