Domino's creates 'Cosy Cookie' wearable beanbag to help Brits snuggle up at home

The beanbag cookie is to keep Brits toasty this winter | Will Ireland/PinPep

Domino's has created a wearable beanbag outfit to help people get as comfy as possible during the current cold snap.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hilarious 'Cosy Cookie' outfit is designed to look like the iconic chocolate chip treat produced by the pizza brand.

It’s easy to slip on with cut-out details for arms to fit through, so everyday tasks are still possible, without having to succumb to the cold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Customers will be able to get their hands on the limited-edition outfit between January 21-28 by heading to cosycookies-dominos.com.

Melanie Howe, from Domino’s, said: “We know our fans love our iconic chocolate chip cookies, so we wanted to create an even bigger and better form that people can get stuck into… literally.”

The outfit is available between January 21-28 by heading to cosycookies-dominos.com | Will Ireland/PinPep

The snug onesie-like outfit has been created after a poll, of 2,000 adults, found 56 per cent prefer a cosy night in rather than going out, and more than six in 10 (62 per cent) said being cosy is one of the best things about winter.

More than a quarter (28 per cent) of those questioned, via OnePoll, admitted to spending over 36 hours wrapped up indoors on the weekend during the frosty season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The suits have already been delivered to a handful of Domino's superfans ahead of the official launch.

So far they have gone down a treat with viewers, with influencer James Holt posting a video of himself wearing the outfit on TikTok.

One viewer posted "Stop this is so iconic" while another asked "where did you get this costume from?"