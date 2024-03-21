Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Madi Corby and her partner Sam Wibberley, both 22, were walking their dogs along the edge of the River Welland, near Spalding, when they saw three fins in the water.

Video taken by Sam on Tuesday afternoon (Mar 19) shows the animals gliding along the surface of the water by a set of flood gates. Professional dog walker Madi said: "It was an amazing experience and still stunned that I got to see them.

"I'm a dog walker and have my own business so always out walking dogs but was walking my own four dogs at the time with my partner. They dolphins obviously just swam down from the sea which is about 13 miles up stream but they couldn't get past the flood gates so they must have swam back.

"We watched them play for about ten minutes. It was incredible to see them playing so close to us."

Dolphins can measure up to 2.5 metres long and weigh up to 235kg and usually are found to be living in deep water. Up to 29 species of cetaceans, which include dolphins and whales, have been sighted in the UK and Ireland since 2000.

Common dolphins are an offshore species, but often come close to shore to feed, according to The Wildlife Trusts. Bottlenose dolphins and harbour porpoises are the two species which are regularly seen. A seal was recently spotted at nearby Baston Fen too.