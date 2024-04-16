Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The shocking video shows the moment a huge tree fell just feet from passing motorists - after high winds caused carnage across Britain. Filmmaker Matt Jones was heading along Princess Road, in Manchester, when he captured the massive tree topple over and smash into the road just after noon on Monday 15 April.

The footage showed how the tree collided with a van in the outside lane of the carriageway, while another car narrowly avoided a collision. But thankfully Matt managed to hit his brakes in time to prevent any serious damage to him or his vehicle.

Wintry weather conditions

Met Office data shows how Manchester experienced gusts of up to 45mph yesterday before residents later witnessed thunder, lightning, heavy rain and then hail. The wintry conditions had caused the service to issue a yellow weather warning for the whole country.

When will the weather improve?

After enduring the longest period of wet weather in British history, the Met Office has now said there is some good news as high pressure moves in from across the Atlantic.