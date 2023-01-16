Critics Choice Awards 2023: Full list of winners and nominees including a tearful Brendan Fraser
Critics officially weighed in on what the best films and performances of 2022 were…
Chelsea Handler hosted the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards as awards season gets well underway following the Golden Globes earlier this month.
Heading into the star-studded event all eyes were once again on A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once, who led the nominations with a whopping 14 nods. Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans was close behind with 11 and Abbott Elementary led the TV awards with six which has seen critical and viewer acclaim.
Everything Everywhere was the biggest winner of the night, and unsurprisingly took the night’s top honour, Best Picture. Ke Huy Quan picked up his well-deserved second award of the season for Supporting Actor and Directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert took home Best Director. The film also took home awards for Best Original Screenplay, and Best Editing.
Brendan Fraser won his first award of the season, taking home the award for Best Actor for his critically acclaimed performance in The Whale. Fraser is tipped to pick up many nominations throughout the season, but did not attend the Golden Globes last week.
Fraser has been open about his reasoning for not attending, telling GQ: “I have more history with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association than I have respect for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. No, I will not participate. It’s because of the history that I have with them. And my mother didn’t raise a hypocrite. You can call me a lot of things, but not that.”
So, who else won awards on the big night? Here’s what the critics had to say about the films in 2022.
FILM
Best Picture
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- WINNER: Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- RRR
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Women Talking
Best Actor
- Austin Butler, Elvis
- Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick
- Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
- WINNER: Brendan Fraser, The Whale
- Paul Mescal, Aftersun
- Bill Nighy, Living
Best Actress
WINNER: Cate Blanchett, Tár
- Viola Davis, The Woman King
- Danielle Deadwyler, Till
- Margot Robbie, Babylon
- Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
- Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Supporting Actor
- Paul Dano, The Fabelmans
- Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
- Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
- WINNER: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Best Supporting Actress
- WINNER: Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Jessie Buckley, Women Talking
- Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Janelle Monáe, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Best Young Actor/Actress
- Frankie Corio, Aftersun
- Jalyn Hall, Till
- WINNER: Gabriel LaBelle, The Fabelmans
- Bella Ramsey, Catherine Called Birdy
- Banks Repeta, Armageddon Time
- Sadie Sink, The Whale
Best Acting Ensemble
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
- WINNER: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- The Woman King
- Women Talking
Best Director
- James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
- Damien Chazelle, Babylon
- Todd Field, Tár
- Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
- WINNER: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Sarah Polley, Women Talking
- Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King
- S. S. Rajamouli, RRR
- Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Best Original Screenplay
- Todd Field, Tár
- WINNER: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner, The Fabelmans
- Charlotte Wells, Aftersun
Best Adapted Screenplay
- Samuel D. Hunter, The Whale
- Kazuo Ishiguro, Living
- Rian Johnson, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Rebecca Lenkiewicz, She Said
- WINNER: Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Best Cinematography
- Russell Carpenter, Avatar: The Way of Water
- Roger Deakins, Empire of Light
- Florian Hoffmeister, Tár
- Janusz Kaminski, The Fabelmans
- WINNER: Claudio Miranda, Top Gun: Maverick
- Linus Sandgren, Babylon
Best Production Design
- Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Rick Carter, Karen O’Hara, The Fabelmans
- Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole, Avatar: The Way of Water
- Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn, Elvis
- WINNER: Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino, Babylon
Best Editing
- Tom Cross, Babylon
- Eddie Hamilton, Top Gun: Maverick
- Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
- WINNER: Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond, Elvis
- Monika Willi, Tár
Best Costume Design
- WINNER: Ruth E. Carter, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Jenny Eagan, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Shirley Kurata, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Catherine Martin, Elvis
- Gersha Phillips, The Woman King
- Mary Zophres, Babylon
Best Hair and Makeup
- Babylon
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- WINNER: Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Whale
Best Visual Effects
- WINNER: Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- RRR
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best Comedy
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Bros
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- WINNER: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Triangle of Sadness
- The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
Best Animated Film
- WINNER: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Turning Red
- Wendell & Wild
Best Foreign Language Film
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Argentina, 1985
- Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
- Close
- Decision to Leave
- WINNER: RRR
Best Song
- "Carolina," Where the Crawdads Sing
- "Ciao Papa," Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- "Hold My Hand," Top Gun: Maverick
- "Lift Me Up," Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- WINNER: "Naatu Naatu," RRR
- "New Body Rhumba," White Noise
Best Score
- Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Michael Giacchino, The Batman
- WINNER: Hildur Guðnadóttir, Tár
- Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking
- Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
- John Williams, The Fabelmans
TV
Best Drama Series
- Andor (Disney+)
- Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)
- WINNER: Better Call Saul (AMC)
- The Crown (Netflix)
- Euphoria (HBO)
- The Good Fight (Paramount+)
- House of the Dragon (HBO)
- Severance (Apple TV+)
- Yellowstone (Paramount Network)
Best Actor in a Drama Series
- Jeff Bridges – The Old Man (FX)
- Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)
- Diego Luna – Andor (Disney+)
- WINNER: Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)
- Adam Scott – Severance (Apple TV+)
- Antony Starr – The Boys (Prime Video)
Best Actress In A Drama Series
- Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
- Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)
- Laura Linney – Ozark (Netflix)
- Mandy Moore – This Is Us (NBC)
- Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone (Paramount Network)
- WINNER: Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO)
Best Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
- Andre Braugher – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
- Ismael Cruz Córdova – The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Prime Video)
- Michael Emerson – Evil (Paramount+)
- WINNER: Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul (AMC)
- John Lithgow – The Old Man (FX)
- Matt Smith – House of the Dragon (HBO)
Best Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
- Milly Alcock – House of the Dragon (HBO)
- Carol Burnett – Better Call Saul (AMC)
- WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO)
- Julia Garner – Ozark (Netflix)
- Audra McDonald – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
- Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul (AMC)
Best Comedy Series
- WINNER: Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Barry (HBO)
- The Bear (FX)
- Better Things (FX)
- Ghosts (CBS)
- Hacks (HBO Max)
- Reboot (Hulu)
- Reservation Dogs (FX)
Best Actor In A Comedy Series
- Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
- Bill Hader – Barry (HBO)
- Keegan-Michael Key – Reboot (Hulu)
- Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- WINNER: Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX)
- D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs (FX)
Best Actress In A Comedy Series
- Christina Applegate – Dead to Me (Netflix)
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
- Renée Elise Goldsberry – Girls5eva (Peacock)
- Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs (FX)
- WINNER: Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)
Best Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
- Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts (CBS)
- Leslie Jordan – Call Me Kat (Fox)
- James Marsden – Dead to Me (Netflix)
- Chris Perfetti – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- WINNER: Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO)
Best Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
- Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs (FX)
- Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (FX)
- Marcia Gay Harden – Uncoupled (Netflix)
- Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Annie Potts – Young Sheldon (CBS)
- WINNER: Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Best Limited Series
- WINNER: The Dropout (Hulu)
- Gaslit (Starz)
- The Girl from Plainville (Hulu)
- The Offer (Paramount+)
- Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
- Station Eleven (HBO Max)
- This Is Going to Hurt (AMC+)
- Under the Banner of Heaven (FX)
Best Movie Made For Television
- Fresh (Hulu)
- Prey (Hulu)
- Ray Donovan: The Movie (Showtime)
- The Survivor (HBO)
- Three Months (Paramount+)
- WINNER: Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)
Best Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television
- Ben Foster – The Survivor (HBO)
- Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven (FX)
- Samuel L. Jackson – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)
- WINNER: Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)
- Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
- Ben Whishaw – This is Going to Hurt (AMC+)
Best Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television
- Julia Garner – Inventing Anna (Netflix)
- Lily James – Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
- Amber Midthunder – Prey (Hulu)
- Julia Roberts – Gaslit (Starz)
- Michelle Pfeiffer – The First Lady (Showtime)
- WINNER: Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout (Hulu)
Best Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television
- Murray Bartlett – Welcome to Chippendales (Hulu)
- Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient (FX)
- Matthew Goode – The Offer (Paramount+)
- WINNER: Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird (Apple TV+)
- Ray Liotta – Black Bird (Apple TV+)
- Shea Whigham – Gaslit (Starz)
Best Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television
- Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)
- Dominique Fishback – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)
- Betty Gilpin – Gaslit (Starz)
- Melanie Lynskey – Candy (Hulu)
- WINNER: Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)
- Juno Temple – The Offer (Paramount+)
Best Foreign Language Series
- 1899 (Netflix)
- Borgen (Netflix)
- Extraordinary Attorney Woo (Netflix)
- Garcia! (HBO Max)
- The Kingdom Exodus (MUBI)
- Kleo (Netflix)
- My Brilliant Friend (HBO)
- WINNER: Pachinko (Apple TV+)
- Tehran (Apple TV+)
Best Animated Series
- Bluey (Disney+)
- Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
- Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal (Adult Swim)
- WINNER: Harley Quinn (HBO Max)
- Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)
- Undone (Prime Video)
Best Talk Show
- The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)
- The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)
- WINNER: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
- Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
- Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)
Best Comedy Special
- Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune (Netflix)
- Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel (HBO)
- Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual (Netflix)
- Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth (HBO)
- WINNER: Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix)
- Would It Kill You to Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early (Peacock)