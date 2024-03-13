Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On the 23 March 2020, Boris Johnson told people they must stay at home, and our video above shows how Preston coped in the months ahead. Here are some more videos that show the early scenes of the first Covid lockdown across the UK.

Stockpiling toilet rolls

Supermarkets ran out of essential items as the public stockpiled hand sanitiser and toilet roll.

Social distancing

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shoppers were ordered to leave a 2m gap while queuing and walking around stores, to stop the spread of Coronavirus.

Seaside resorts fell silent

An eerie quiet fell over Whitby when the seaside town went into lockdown.

Resort towns across the UK missed out on the usual crowds of tourists, with closed attractions and empty beaches.

This was how the Yorkshire coast looked at the start of lockdown.

Panic buying

People flocked to the supermarkets first thing in the morning, in a desperate attempt to fill their cupboards with essentials.

Empty streets

Burnley town centre was eerily quiet when it went into lockdown.