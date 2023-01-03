Costa Coffee has added some new tasty treats to its menu to help its coffee-loving customers get through their January blues. From new sweet treats, savoury snacks and a new fruity tea range Costa customers will be able to start the new year feeling refreshed.

From a new refreshing tea range with added vitamins and minerals to help with that January health kick as well as new additions of the delicious M&S food range available in Costa stores. A Costa Coffee spokesperson said: “This January we want to spoil our customers, giving them the ultimate feel-good start to the year.

“What better way to do that than to create the most wonderful food and drink menu to enjoy and there’s even a whole host of new and returning vegan items included! Not only that, but we have some great offers coming up for our wonderful Costa Club members - so keep your eyes peeled!”

What’s more, Costa is handing out free drinks to loyal customers who have downloaded the Costa Club app. From January 7 - 12 customers who use the app will be rewarded with a free hot drink of choice when any drink is purchased at a Costa Coffee store, via Click & Collect or at a Costa Express machine.

The new menu additions will be available to buy from Costa stores nationwide January 5. Here’s what they are.

New items on Costa Coffee menu

Drinks

FuzeTea Superfuzions range

Costa is introducing a new tea range complete with delicious variants of vitamins, minerals, and natural flavours in three flavours.

FuzeTea Mellow Mango Superfuzions Tea

FuzeTea Spiced Apple flavour Superfuzions Tea

FuzeTea Citrus Zing Superfuzions Tea

New food items on the Costa menu

Vegan Me’tball Wrap

Vegan BBQ Chick’n Panini

Cajun Spiced Chicken Pizza Wrap

Burts BBQ Lentil Chips

Poached Egg & Bacon Brioche

Roast Chicken & Bacon Toastie

Beanz & Cheese Toastie

M&S Five Berry Granola Yogurt

M&S Smoked Ham & Coleslaw Sandwich

M&S Minestrone with Bacon Soup

M&S Pineapple chunks.

New sweet treats on Costa menu

