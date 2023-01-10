A savvy mum has revealed a simple way to stop condensation on your windows for just 65p - by using salt. Nazia Safa discovered that leaving a bowl of salt on the window sill overnight stops moisture seeping through the glass.

The mum-of-three had originally tried using washing up liquid on her windows but found the water from the product ended up on her window sill. But she found salt does the trick, and a bottle costs just 65p from most supermarkets.

Nazia, 30, from London, said: “I think the salt absorbs the moisture. You just put a little bit of salt in a bowl and leave it overnight.

“You can see that the salt has moisture in it the next day. It’s very simple. Condensation is a common problem in lots of homes.”

As a busy mum, Nazia likes to find ways to get things done and tries out hacks to make her life easier. She said: “Being a busy mum you want to try and avoid spending lots of time cleaning. I try to focus on preventive measures to avoid it.”

Nazia says opening the windows daily for a couple of hours, and wiping down the sills everyday can help stop condensation building up. “Condensation can lead to dampness and mould,” she said.

“If you keep consistent and make these things part of your every day it helps with condensation.”

