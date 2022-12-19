As Christmas festivities are well underway, and you may have even finished your haul of Christmas shopping, you’re probably thinking about the next important thing on the list…the annual festive night out. Whether that means going to some swanky bars for a cocktail or two, or heading to a pub that offers the largest range of trendy craft beer, there are hundreds of options for party-goers in the UK.

However, it’s no secret that this year people are having to make the pennies go further, and these stats might just make you want to re-think your annual Christmas night out destination and try out a cheaper option. New data has found that, depending on which city you go to, you could cut costs on drinks, food and taxi fares by almost half.

Advertisement

AskGamblers.com analysed data on the most populated areas in the UK on Expatistan to find where people can enjoy a night out at the lowest cost during this festive period. The analysis was based on prices for a pint of beer, a cocktail, a fast-food meal and a taxi fare.

The study revealed that Dundee is the most affordable city for a night out, with an average cost of £25.35. In terms of drinks, Dundee offers low prices such as an average of £3.08 for a pint and £7 for a cocktail. After finishing their drinks, party-goers in Dundee only need to spend an average of £5.27 for a fast-food meal and then an average £10 taxi fare to get them home for the night.

Most Popular

The cheapest places for a Christmas night out have been revealed

Leeds topped the list for the cheapest fast-food meal at £4.82 while the city of Leicester provided the most affordable pint in the UK at only £3.03. In contrast, London was revealed to be the priciest city to enjoy a night out with an average total cost of £49.66, almost double that of a night out in Dundee.

Advertisement

London had the highest cost for every aspect of a night out apart from the cost of a fast-food meal. Meanwhile, Cambridge was revealed to be the most expensive city for a quick dinner with an average cost of £7.

Cheapest places to go for a Christmas night out

Advertisement

Dundee

Average cost of a pint of beer - £3.08

Average cost of a cocktail - £7

Average cost of a fast-food combo meal - £5.27

Average cost of a taxi fare (5 miles) - £10

Total average cost - £25.35

Advertisement

Cardiff

Average cost of a pint of beer - £3.43

Average cost of a cocktail - £7

Average cost of a fast-food combo meal - £5.90

Average cost of a taxi fare (5 miles) - £11

Total average cost - £27.33

Advertisement

Swansea

Average cost of a pint of beer - £3.21

Average cost of a cocktail - £5.66

Average cost of a fast-food combo meal - £5.48

Average cost of a taxi fare (5 miles) - £13

Total average cost - £27.35

Advertisement

York

Average cost of a pint of beer - £4.58

Average cost of a cocktail - £7

Average cost of a fast-food combo meal - £5.56

Average cost of a taxi fare (5 miles) - £11

Total average cost - £28.14

Advertisement

Norwich

Average cost of a pint of beer - £3.95

Average cost of a cocktail - £8

Average cost of a fast-food combo meal - £5.33

Average cost of a taxi fare (5 miles) - £11

Total average cost - £28.28

Advertisement

Newcastle

Average cost of a pint of beer - £4.42

Average cost of a cocktail - £8

Average cost of a fast-food combo meal - £5.94

Average cost of a taxi fare (5 miles) - £11

Total average cost - £29.36

Advertisement

Leicester

Average cost of a pint of beer - £3.03

Average cost of a cocktail - £10

Average cost of a fast-food combo meal - £5.92

Average cost of a taxi fare (5 miles) - £11

Total average cost - £29.95

Advertisement

Southampton

Average cost of a pint of beer - £4.26

Average cost of a cocktail - £7

Average cost of a fast-food combo meal - £6

Average cost of a taxi fare (5 miles) - £13

Total average cost - £30.26

Advertisement

Belfast

Average cost of a pint of beer - £4.42

Average cost of a cocktail - £8

Average cost of a fast-food combo meal - £5.92

Average cost of a taxi fare (5 miles) - £12

Total average cost - £30.34

Advertisement

Liverpool

Average cost of a pint of beer - £4.48

Average cost of a cocktail - £8

Average cost of a fast-food combo meal - £5.94

Average cost of a taxi fare (5 miles) - £12

Total average cost - £30.42