Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP faces eight week suspension over groping claims - what did he do?

Chris Pincher’s alleged actions have been accused of “profoundly damaging the individuals concerned”

Will Millar
By Will Millar
Published 6th Jul 2023, 09:54 BST- 1 min read

Chris Pincher MP is set to face an eight week suspension from the House of Commons after a Parliament probe into groping claims against him. Mr Pincher was suspended as a Conservative MP last summer for allegedly assaulting two men at a private members’ club in London.

A report from Parliament’s watchdog said his conduct “represented an abuse of power” and had been “profoundly damaging to the individuals concerned.” If Mr Pincher’s suspension is set for more than 10 days, the ruling is likely to trigger a by-election.

Boris Johnson’s handling of Mr Pincher’s conduct last July led to unrest amongst fellow Conservative MPs. Reports emerged that Johnson knew about Mr Pincher’s alleged conduct for years but still made him a whip in charge of other MPs’ welfare.

The 53-year-old’s actions eventually led to the downfall of Mr Johnson’s premiership, with both Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid quitting the cabinet following an apology by the former Prime Minister.

    The list of seats to be fought at an upcoming by-election may have the current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak worried with Boris Johnson’s Uxbridge constituency, Nigel Adams’ Selby and Ainsty seat, and David Warburton’s Somerton and Frome seat all up for grabs.

    Chris Pincher MP is set to face an eight week suspension from the House of CommonsChris Pincher MP is set to face an eight week suspension from the House of Commons
    Mr Pincher insists the behaviour did not harm the reputation of the House and says there’s “inconsistencies, anomalies and gaps in the evidence” which “don’t present a complete picture”.

