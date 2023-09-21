The Metropolitan Police officer who fatally shot Chris Kaba in south London in September 2022 has been charged with murder, the Crown Prosecution Service has confirmed. (Credit: PA)

A police officer has been charged with the murder of 24-year-old Chris Kaba after he was fatally shot in south London last year.

The young rapper, who was a member of the MOBO-award winning drill group 67, was shot through the windscreen of the Audi he was driving on 6 September 2022 at around 9.50pm. He died around two hours after being transported to hospital for his injuries.

Rosemary Ainslie from the CPS said: “Following a thorough review of the evidence provided by the IOPC (Independent Office for Police Conduct), the CPS has authorised a charge of murder against a Metropolitan Police officer following the death of Chris Kaba. Mr Kaba died on 6 September 2022 after he was struck by a single bullet in Streatham Hill, south London.

“The CPS reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the officer are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”