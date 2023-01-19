Chessington World of Adventures has announced that it is opening the world’s first Jumanji-themed land this spring. The new land, called ‘World of Jumanji’ will house rides relating to the box office hit films, and the first-ever Jumanji-themed rollercoaster.

Chessington is set to bring the Jumanji franchise to life in its wildest adventure yet! The World of Jumanji will see families follow in the footsteps of Dr Bravestone, through a whole world of adventures to locate the Jaguar’s Eye Jewel, lift the curse and save Jumanji.

The new World of Jumanji is Chessington’s single largest investment in history. World of Jumanji will also feature a maze of pathways – some trickier to navigate than others – based on the iconic Jumanji board game. Themed food, drink and merchandise will also be on offer.

Scott O’Neil, CEO of Merlin Entertainments, which operates Chessington, said: “We look forward to Welcome-ing you to the Jungle this spring, as the amazing World of Jumanji opens at Chessington World of Adventures Resort.

“Families should prepare to be turned upside down… literally, as the first NEW rollercoaster in nearly 20 years at the Resort has a twist, turn and flip that will have you holding on to your seat! This is the Next Level for families wanting to explore the ultimate adventure together.”

The first adventure, and the world’s only Jumanji rollercoaster, Mandrill Mayhem, will sweep up riders in the long arms of a mandrill, as the horde whisks those from just 1.2m tall around the sites of Jumanji while dodging the hazards of the jungle. The most fearsome of all the wild animals, the mandrills are unpredictable and will launch at full speed through the treetops, flipping upside down on a hair-raising adventure, spiralling to the summit of the 55ft tall Jaguar Shrine.

World of Jumanji is set to open at Chessington World of Adventures this spring

Or dodge the fangs of the black mamba on a dizzying, untameable ride in the bazaar, Mamba Strike. Then swerve a herd of stampeding ostriches on a whirlwind ride in the dunes on Ostrich Stampede.

Jumanji fans will also have the chance to stay in one of the six Jumanji-themed hotel rooms at the Chessington Safari Hotel. An opening date has not yet been announced, but the Jumanji-themed hotel rooms are available to book on the website, with the earliest booking date on April 1.

World of Jumanji - list of rides

Ostrich Stampede

Ride on the back of one of the world’s largest birds and join the stampede! Watch out though you may need to swerve a hard-to-two on your journey through the dunes

Mamba Strike

If you go down to the bazaar today you might just get a big (venomous surprise - a Back Mamba!).Dodge the fangs on a dizzying, untamable ride right through the heart of Jumanji.

Jungle Maze

Can you navigate through the Jungle Maze? Some pathways are trickier than others!

Mandrill Mayhem

Get swept up in the long arms of a mandrill in the World’s ONLY Jumanji rollercoaster.

