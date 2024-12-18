Cheeseboard made ENTIRELY out of cheese launches in time for Christmas

The board is coated in grains left over from the brewing process and is sourced from a dairy local to the brewery in the Italian Alps | Menabrea

One of Italy's most celebrated Alpine beers, Menabrea, has launched a unique culinary creation in time for the season of hosting.

A cheeseboard made entirely out of cheese.

Crafted from cheese made with Menabrea Italian Alpine Birra and aged in cellars next to the brewery in Biella, the cheeseboard is washed with Menabrea beer and serves 12.

The board is coated in grains left over from the brewing process and is sourced from a dairy local to the brewery in the Italian Alps.

Perfect for holiday entertaining, the cheeseboard is complemented with accompaniments that celebrate ingredients from the Piedmont region.

This includes two additional cheeses, Testun al Barolo and Gorgonzola Dolce Dop.

As well as artisan chestnut honey, black olive pâté - and, of course, two bottles of Menabrea Italian Alpine Birra - Menabrea Bionda and Menabrea Zero Zero.

Celebrates the best of Italian craftsmanship and tradition

Eleanor Quigley, Brand Manager for Menabrea, said: "The Menabrea cheeseboard is the ultimate festive indulgence. It’s not only a beautiful way to serve your guests, but also a deliciously exciting one, that truly brings the flavours of the Alps to the UK this Christmas.

The golden Menabrea Bionda lager is paired with the cheese - and celebrates the best Italian craftsmanship and tradition.

“When people think of cheese they tend to think of wine, but the delicate flavour of Sbirro, coupled with Menabrea, creates a perfect pairing experience that’s bound to impress guests this holiday season," Quigley added.

"It was our aim to offer something extraordinary to those who appreciate both fine beer and gourmet food. The cheeseboard is a unique and fun offering for festive gatherings and gift giving."

Cheese lovers can grab their hands on the limited-edition Menabrea cheeseboard in-store and from Vallebona's online.

Priced at £100, the cheeseboard is available for nationwide delivery.