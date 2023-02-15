The shortlist for the British LGBT Awards 2023 has been announced. Amongst the big names are music icon Sir Rod Stewart and comedian Joe Lycett.

The aim of the awards is to shine a spotlight on role models and those organisations who are working tirelessly to better the needs of LGBT+ people. The first official British LGBT Awards event launched in 2015.

Joe Lycett has received an award for his headline hitting stunt last summer. Lycett ‘shredded’ £10,000 of his own cash after calling on former footballer David Beckham to pull out of a multi million pound deal with Qatar during the 2022 World Cup - a country in which homosexuality is illegal.

Lycett is nominated for the media moment of the year award. The shredded money was confirmed to be fake by the comedian and a real amount was donated to charity.

Also on the list is Sir Rod Stewart. The singer also spoke out about Qatar’s laws on homosexuality, writing in a national newspaper that it "would have been good" to play his song The Killing of Georgie, about the murder of a gay man in the 1970s, at the opening ceremony as a protest.

Announcing the awards, British LGBT Awards founder Sarah Garrett said: "It is more important than ever that we shine a light on those who have stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the LGBT+ community, during what has been another very challenging 12 months for the community.

"The nominees, which include an exciting mix of famous LGBT+ faces, allies and organisations, have all demonstrated a commitment to advancing LGBT+ rights."

The full list of nominees for the British LGBT Awards 2023 is below. You can cast your vote by visiting the British LGBT Awards website.

Broadcaster, journalist or host

Gina Yashere

Gok Wan

Graham Norton

Nick Grimshaw

Paul O’Grady

Rosie Jones

RuPaul Charles

Sharan Dhaliwal

Shon Faye

Sue Perkins

Sports Personality

Alex Scott

Beth Mead

Demi Stokes

Ellia Green

Emily Bridges

Jake Daniels

Jill Scott

Lauren Rowles

Leah Williamson

Michael Gunning

LGBT+ celebrity

Billy Porter

Emma Corrin

Emma D’Arcy

Golda Rosheuvel

Kit Connor

Layton Williams

Luke Evans

Rebel Wilson

Sara Ramirez

Yasmin Finney

Music artist

Anne-Marie

Becky Hill

Beabadoobee

Cat Burns

Jessie Ware

Lizzo

Måneskin

Mika

Rina Sawayama

Yungblud

Celebrity Ally

Singer Rod Stewart performs at Bridgestone Arena on July 05, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Alison Hammond

Emma Watson

Harry Styles

Jenna Ortega

Katherine Ryan

Michelle Visage

P!nk

Patrick Stewart

Simone Ashley

Sir Rod Stewart

Media moment

Alex Scott’s One Love Armband at Qatar 2022

Cheddar Gorgeous’ Pink Triangle Tribute

Gentleman Jack’s Final Series

Jack Rooke’s Big Boys on Channel 4

Joe Lycett’s £10,000 Donation

Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico Get Married

Ncuti Gatwah and Yasmin Finney on Doctor Who

Netflix’s Heartstopper

The LGBT+ Webseries, Stupid Wife

WNBA’s Brittney Griner

Inspirational leader

Arlene McDermott

Charlotte Phillips

Chloe Davies

Christian Tooley

Darren Kerrison

Julian Gomez

Louise Dowley

Mariana Ceccotti

Michael Duffell

Pedro Pina

Future leader

Adam Jarvis

Adam Triggs

Deon Fang

Jacqui Rhule-Dagher

Laura Wells

Lee Burrows

Leo Connolly

Mel Pollman

Sham Majevadia

Willow Newton

Online influencer

Adam B

Alok Vaid-Menon

Amber Gill

Chella Man

Cody Daigle-Orians [acedadadvice]

Divina De Campo

Dylan Mulvaney

Julie and Camilla

Matt Bernstein

Mark Ferris

Charity or community initiative

Exist Loudly

Galop

Imaan

KeshetUK

Mermaids

Positive East

Queer Britain

Rainbow Railroad

Spectra

Umbrella Cymru

Diversity hero

Ari Humarang

Harry Walton

Jaipal Sachdev

Jason Summer

Kabir Alam

Katie Birchall

Kirsty Laith

Lilly Connors

Luiz Peixoto

Ross McKeller

Business ally

Caroline Waddington

Des Johnson

Gillian Bowen

Jane Cubbin

Jeff Dodds

Joelle Ivett

Liz Crutchley

Manuela

Phil Adcock

Rishi Jain

Network group or ERG

glamazon UK, Amazon

Connect Out, Arup

WBA Pride Alliance UK, Boots

Proud FT, FT

Open&Out, Johnson & Johnson

JET&Proud, Just Eat Takeaway.com

[email protected], LinkedIn

PRIDE Network, Macfarlanes

Proud, Nationwide

WPP Unite, WPP

Inclusive employer or company

BT

Legal & General

Metro Bank

Morningstar

Natwest

Paramount

Pinsent Masons

PwC

Sky

UBS

Outstanding contribution to LGBT+ life

Aida H Dee

Aisha Shaibu-Lenoir

Dr Mark McBride-Wright

Fox Fisher

Freddy McConnell

Josh Rivers

Kei Bennett

Khakan Qureshi BEM

Nancy Kelley

Olly Pike

LGBT+ trailblazer

Alessandro Storer

Christopher Kenna

Colette Comerford

Ellis Cook

George Constantinou

Hayley Creighton

Kushal Khandhar

Scarlet-Marie Morgan

Sionice-Louise Philips

Skye Morden

Brand or marketing campaign

