Britain’s Got Talent is soon to be back on our screens as the return date has been unveiled by ITV. The widely watched talent show, which is in its sixteenth series, will have new judge Bruno Tonioli, and returning critics Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden, hoping to find their 2023 winner.

This year, the show, hosted by Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, will have a bit of a different twist as viewers will be treated to two episodes that will air over the April 15-16 weekend with auditions from Salford in Greater Manchester and London.

The hit series will officially kick off on Saturday, April 15. In a tweet, the Britain’s Got Talent team announced the news saying: “Who will be the next WINNER of #BGT? Only time will tell… The search for talent begins, Saturday 15th April at 8PM and Sunday 16th April at 7:45PM on @ITV1 and @WeAreSTV. @antanddec.”

Fans of the shows have been thrilled at the post. One social media user wrote: “I can’t wait for that.” Another person added: “@kirsty_hamblin get in.” A third person said: “Can’t wait to watch the show with fun, laughter and some good talent.”

Last year, comedian Axel Blake took home the top prize, performing at the Royal Albert Hall for the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

Hopefuls are again competing for a prize of £250,000 and the chance to perform at the Royal Variety Performance.

