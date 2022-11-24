A study conducted by Silentnight has suggested that approximately 34% of people in Britain will lose sleep during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. In 2022, Black Friday will fall on November 25, while Cyber Monday takes place on November 28. The research has led Silentnight to brand the following day “Tired Tuesday”.

Additionally, 39% of people aged 18-24 have said they are willing to skip sleep to get themselves a Black Friday bargain. The study was completed by surveying 2000 people in Britain during September.

The research also found that just under half of adults in Britain will spend time shopping online during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. And 85% of participants in the survey said that they would spend over an hour scouring the internet for deals.

Silentnight is encouraging people to not use their phones before going to bed at night, to help promote healthy sleep, recommending bargain hunters to do any online shopping during daylight hours.

They also suggest doing shopping research in advance, so you’ll know where to look and what you want to buy. Additionally, if you must use your phone at night, they advise turning on the blue light filter, as blue light can disrupt sleep.

Hannah, Silentnight’s Sleep Knowledge and Research Manager, said: “When it comes to screen time and sleep, it’s not always the amount of time we spend online, but the type of content we consume, especially just before bed, that can have the biggest impact on our sleep.

“What content we see and consume on our phones can impact the production of two hormone types, serotonin, our ‘happy hormone’ or cortisol, our ‘stress hormone’. Both serotonin and cortisol are wake-promoting hormones and when we produce these, the body does not produce sleep-promoting hormones, so we struggle to get to sleep.