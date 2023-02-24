Reports suggest Vernon Kay could replace Ken Bruce on his Radio 2 show. It was announced earlier in the year that Bruce had stepped down as the host of the mid-morning slot on Radio 2, and would be joining Greatest Hits Radio.

The news was announced on Ken’s radio show as the BBC tweeted: "We have some news… After 31 years of presenting the 9:30am-midday weekday show Ken Bruce has decided to leave. We’re going to miss you lots Ken and want to congratulate you on a fantastic career at the BBC."

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a statement confirming his departure, Bruce said: “After 45 years of broadcasting on BBC Radio it’s time for a change. I would stress that this is entirely my decision. I will always be very proud of my association with the BBC and Radio 2.”

Bruce will host his final show on BBC Radio 2 in March before moving over to Greatest Hits Radio, ending a reign of more than three decades as the Radio 2 host, and ending a 45-year tenure at the BBC.

Most Popular

Bruce joins the likes of Paul O’Grady, Steve Wright, Craig Charles, Simon Mayo and Vanessa Feltz as a number of high profile departures from BBC Radio 2 in the past two years.

And whilst the BBC has yet to confirm Bruce’s replacement, the Daily Mail reports that TV presenter Vernon, 48, who has substituted for Scott Mills and Zoe Ball on the station, is set to replace him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vernon Kay will present the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show while Zoe Ball is absent. (Getty Images)