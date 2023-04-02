In an episode which will likely leave viewers squirming in their seats, BBC One Wild Isles unlock a new level of fear tonight as it explores giant, toad-eating leeches. Titled ‘Freshwater’, this time, the award-winning wildlife series looks into carnivorous leeches preying on toadlets.

In a sneak peek preview uploaded on BBC One’s Facebook page today (April 2), the ‘terrifying toad massacre’ episode has indeed left fans feeling uncomfortable, yet strangely fascinated at the same time. The footage shows a close-up of a toadlet being swallowed whole by the giant leech as it crosses what they call a ‘killing zone’ to reach its mother in the woods.

Narrated by legendary presenter Sir David Attenborough, the leeches, he said, could grow as long as 15cm, with an appetite for baby toads. He said: “They hunt using a keen sense of smell and five pairs of eyes.” The leeches, he added, can grab with either end of their body and three sets of teeth.

The latest episode, with many describing it as ‘scarier than a horror movie’, will also feature other wildlife including Atlantic salmon battling their way upstream in a migration, and beavers slowing the flow with their expert dam-building.

According to a review by Gabriel Tate of Radio Times , viewers are warned that the latest episode could be "nightmarish", especially as it is airing close to bedtime. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch episode 4 of Wild Isles as it returns for another week tonight.

How to watch BBC One Wild Isles

