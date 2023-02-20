Baftas 2023: All the winners including Barry Keoghan, Cate Blanchett, and All Quiet on the Western Front
The 2023 BAFTA Film Awards returned in a glamorous ceremony hosted by Richard E. Grant and Alison Hammond at The Royal Festival Hall last night (February 19). The biggest night in British film was broadcast live on BBC One and iPlayer and saw some of the world’s biggest stars hit the red carpet.
All Quiet on the Western Front was the big winner of the night picking up seven BAFTAs: Best Film, Director for Edward Berger, Film Not in the English Language, Adapted Screenplay, Cinematography, and Original Score and Sound.
Surprisingly, Everything Everywhere All at Once which has swept many award shows, and been the talk of the season, only won one award. The film had nominations in 10 of the 24 categories, including Michelle Yoeh for Best Actress but ended up walking away an award for Editing.
So, who took home awards from the BAFTAs 2023? Here’s the full list
Best adapted screenplay
- Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell – All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER!
- Kazuo Ishiguro – Living
- Colm Bairéad – The Quiet Girl
- Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said
- Samuel D Hunter – The Whale
Best supporting actress
- Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau – The Whale
- Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin – WINNER!
- Dolly de Leon – Triangle of Sadness
- Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Carey Mulligan – She Said
Best supporting actor
- Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin – WINNER!
- Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse
- Albrecht Schuch – All Quiet on the Western Front
- Micheal Ward – Empire of Light
Best film not in the English language
- All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER!
- Argentina, 1985
- Corsage
- Decision to Leave
- The Quiet Girl
Best casting
- Aftersun
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Elvis – WINNER!
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Triangle of Sadness
Best editing
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER!
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best cinematography
- All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER!
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Empire of Light
- Top Gun: Maverick
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
- Aftersun – Charlotte Wells (writer/director) – WINNER!
- Blue Jean – Georgia Oakley (writer/director), Hélène Sifre (producer)
- Electric Malady – Marie Lidén (director)
- Good Luck to You, Leo Grande – Katy Brand (writer)
- Rebellion – Maia Kenworthy and Elena Sánchez Bellot (directors)
Best animated film
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – WINNER!
- Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Turning Red
Best original screenplay
- Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin – WINNER!
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
- Todd Field – Tár
- Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness
Best special visual effects
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water – WINNER!
- The Batman
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best documentary
- All That Breathes
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Fire of Love
- Moonage Daydream
- Navalny – WINNER!
Best original score
- All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER!
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Best sound
- All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER!
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Elvis
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best costume design
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Amsterdam
- Babylon
- Elvis – WINNER!
- Mrs Harris Goes to Paris
The Bafta Fellowship
- Sandy Powell
Best British short film
- The Ballad of Olive Morris
- Bazigaga
- Bus Girl
- A Drifting Up
- An Irish Goodbye – WINNER!
Best British short animation
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – WINNER!
- Middle Watch
- Your Mountain Is Waiting
Outstanding British film
- Aftersun
- The Banshees of Inisherin – WINNER!
- Brian and Charles
- Empire of Light
- Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Living
- Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical
- See How They Run
- The Swimmers
- The Wonder
Best production design
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Babylon – WINNER!
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Best director
- Edward Berger – All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER!
- Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Park Chan-wook – Decision to Leave
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Todd Field – Tár
- Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King
Best makeup & hair
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Batman
- Elvis – WINNER!
- Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical
- The Whale
EE Rising Star award (voted for by the public)
- Aimee Lou Wood
- Daryl McCormack
- Emma Mackey – WINNER!
- Naomi Ackie
- Sheila Atim
Best actor
- Austin Butler – Elvis – WINNER!
- Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brendan Fraser – The Whale
- Daryl McCormack – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Paul Mescal – Aftersun
- Bill Nighy – Living
Best actress
- Cate Blanchett – Tár – WINNER!
- Viola Davis – The Woman King
- Danielle Deadwyler – Till
- Ana de Armas – Blonde
- Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best film
- All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER!
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Tár