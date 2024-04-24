Watch: Window-shopping badger caught on video taking a stroll through shopping centre

After pottering around next to a shop, the badger picks up pace before something catches the mammal’s eye and it returns to look through the window - watch below.
By Jessica Martin
Published 24th Apr 2024, 11:41 BST
A funny video shows the moment a badger was seen indulging in some window shopping as it casually walked around a shopping centre.

The mammal was seen happily trotting around the shopping centre in the early hours of April 22, checking out the items for sale in the shop windows.

The bizarre moment was captured at Wolverhampton's Mander Centre shopping complex.

Badger spotted window shopping.Badger spotted window shopping.
Greggs manager Gemma Chew, who shared the video, said: Gemma said: "It's literally the funniest thing I've seen, just for the fact that you don't really expect to see a badger there normally, you'll find them in the woodlands but not looking through the shops.

"He must have been doing a little pre-shopping. I really don't know how he got up here, there are only really the escalators in the direction, we can only assume he came through the automatic doors.”

