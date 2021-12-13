Ant and Dec mock Boris Johnson again and offer him a place in next year’s I’m A Celeb

I’m A Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec continued their tradition of mocking the Prime Minister (ITV / I'm A Celeb)

I’m A Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec continued their tradition of mocking the Prime Minister during the show’s final last night.

The presenting duo joked that Boris Johnson had signed up to appear on the ITV series in 2022.

The pair have made references to Mr Johnson in several episodes of this series.

What Ant and Dec said about Boris Johnson

Introducing the next segment during Sunday’s final, Ant said: “Shortly we will be crowning your winner but before we do, let’s go back to our three finalists and their last meal on I’m A Celebrity 2021.”

Dec added: “Before we do that and before we bring the curtain down on this year’s show, we are always looking ahead. Rest assured folks, we are looking ahead.”

Holding up a campmate T-shirt with the name Boris on it, he added: “We can let you into a little secret. We have already booked our first celebrity for next series, next year, already.

“So that is something to look forward to. Evening Prime Minister.”

The jokes Ant and Dec have made about Boris Johnson

The pair were even mentioned in Parliament after they referenced an alleged Christmas party held at Downing Street during the 2020 lockdown.

While introducing the next part of Tuesday’s episode, Dec said: “It is all changing in camp now because yesterday the celebs chose a new leader via the gift of a secret vote.”

Ant continued: “That means David’s reign is over. But they weren’t celebrating. They categorically deny any suggestions that they had a party. And this fictional party definitely didn’t involve cheese and wine, or a secret Santa.”

Once again, Donnelly looked directly into the camera and added: “Evening Prime Minister… for now.”

Their antics were noted at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer denouncing an investigation into the incident which has been ordered by Mr Johnson.

In an earlier episode of I’m A Celebrity, following the election of a new camp leader, Dec asked: “Exciting stuff, but what exactly, though, does the leader do?”

Ant replied: “Well, they look increasingly dishevelled, give cushy jobs to their mates, and pretty much make it up as they go along.”

Dec then looked towards the camera with a grin and quipped: “Evening, Prime Minister.”

Later while checking a written note, Dec performed an impression of Mr Johnson’s speech at the Confederation of British Industry conference last month, muttering “forgive me” several times.

During the speech, the Prime Minister lost his place for 20 seconds and then went on a tangent about a visit he had made to Peppa Pig World in Hampshire.