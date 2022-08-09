The UK has been warned to brace for more extreme weather as Amber weather warnings and heat health alerts are issued.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and Met Office have issued the health alert and weather warning amid high temperatures expected to hit most of the UK this week.

This comes just mere weeks after the UK recorded its highest ever temperature, with Heathrow in London recording a temperature of 40.2C, with the driest July since 1935 also occurring in the same month.

The service acts as an early warning system for periods of high temperatures that may affect the public’s health.

The heat health alert will be in place from 12pm on Tuesday 9 August to 6pm on Saturday 13 August for all regions of England.

Temperatures are not expected to reach the record breaking figures we have seen recently, but will exceed 30C in some parts of the UK.

Just prior to 10:30am on Tuesday morning, The Met Office took to Twitter to say “Amber extreme heat warning issued”

The warning will come into play at midnight on Thursday, and will last until 23:59 on Sunday.

The UK government has also warned that: “High temperatures also present a risk of wildfires, especially after long dry periods.

“People with pre-existing heart and lung conditions such as asthma are most susceptible as breathing wildfire smoke may worsen their symptoms.

“Children and older people may also be susceptible to health impacts.”

What has the UKHSA said?

Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), said: “Temperatures will feel very warm again this week, particularly in southern and central parts of the country.

“It’s important to ensure that people who are more vulnerable – elderly people who live alone and people with underlying health conditions – are prepared for coping during the hot weather.

“The most important advice is to ensure they stay hydrated, keep cool and take steps to prevent their homes from overheating.”

What has the Met Office said?

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Tony Wardle, said: “Heatwave criteria look likely to be met for large areas of the UK later this week, with the hottest areas expected in central and southern England and Wales on Friday and Saturday.

“Temperatures could peak at 35⁰C, or even an isolated 36⁰C on Saturday.

“Elsewhere will see temperatures widely into the high 20s and low 30s Celsius later this week as temperatures build day-on-day through the week due to an area of high pressure extending over much of the UK.