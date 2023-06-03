Amazon has launched a new deal on the Fire TV Stick premium Pro remote control which users could purchase for a much lower price than competitors Sky. Owners of the Fire TV Stick might want to upgrade to the controller which comes with an abundance of great features.

Amazon launched the Sky-style Pro remote controller last year, which offers backlit keys which glow in darker rooms so you don’t need to press the wrong button ever again. Similar to the Sky Q remote, the Pro controller also has a feature to track it down if it manages to mysteriously disappear.

The Pro remote controller has an in-built alarm which will sound very loudly for you to be able to find its location. The Amazon remote also features two customisable buttons, making finding your favourite shows or accessing Alexa quicker than ever.

Users can personalise their Pro remote controller, using the two buttons to create shortcuts to their favourite apps or TV channels. It will now also be possible to program the controller to tell Alexa to dim the lights, which will make it perfect for a cosy movie night.

Another handy new button allows users to connect to their Bluetooth headphones faster than ever, without having to scroll through the numerous settings. The Pro remote controller costs £34.99 but is currently on sale for £27.99, making it worth picking up.

Amazon has also reduced the cost of its premium streaming device, with the Fire TV Stick 4K Max now costing £38.99, which could give users a 40% saving. This particular bit of tech is top of Amazon’s range of Fire Stick devices, with faster processing power as well as wifi 6 technology which allows for smoother and speedier streaming.

