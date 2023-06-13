As the UK continues to experience the first heatwave of the year, many will be reaching for a cooling cocktail to enjoy in the sun. Pimm’s is the ultimate UK summer drink for many, however, a new taste test show’s Aldi taking the top spot among consumers and it costs less than half the price of the original.

Shoppers will no doubt be flocking to stores to stock up on Aldi’s Austin’s Summer Punch (£7.49, 70cl), which has been voted the best summer punch. Aldi’s version came out top scoring 75% not only beating Tesco’s own-brand alternative that scored 73%, but blowing the branded version out of the water, scoring higher than Pimm’s which received a score of 70% and costs a whopping £9 more than Aldi’s version.

Typically, a 70cl bottle is around £15-17 at full price, but you’ll usually be able to find it on offer for around £12 (£17.14 a litre). The one-litre bottle is retailing at around £20-22 full price this year, but you can find it on offer for more like £15.

According to the study , Aldi’s Austin’s Summer Punch (£7.49, 70cl) scored high marks for appearance, aroma, flavour and mouthfeel. Tasters enjoyed the flavour, describing it as refreshing and bursting with fruit flavour. They also thought the levels of bitterness and sweetness were just right.

Julie Ashfield, managing director of corporate buying at Aldi, said: “Being awarded the highest score in the Which? Taste Test for our own-branded summer punch is hugely exciting for us, and it couldn’t have come at a better time with the warmer weather finally arriving. We’re thrilled to continue our mission of offering quality products at affordable prices and this shows why pay more when you can buy the best at Aldi?”