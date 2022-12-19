As Christmas is fast-approaching, you’re left with just a few days to get your Christmas tree up in time for the big day. But Aldi is here to save the day as it has just released a real Christmas tree deal costing less than £15.

Aldi shoppers can get their hands on a 100% British-grown Nordman Fir Christmas for £14.99. The bargain tree is available in two sizes - a medium which comes in at (160-180cm high) or the large - (190-210 cm high) which is priced slightly higher at £24.99, but still around half the cost of competitors.

The Aldi Christmas trees are back by popular demand and will be available in stores until stock lasts. The deal returns as Aldi says it’s preparing for its ‘biggest Christmas ever.’

Giles Hurley, Chief Executive of Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “While Christmas is a wonderful time where families come together, there is no doubt that many households are having to plan their spending over the festive period much more carefully, and many of those households are realising that Aldi is the only place to shop for an amazing Christmas at an affordable price.

“The price gap between Aldi and the traditional, full-price supermarkets is only getting wider, and millions of shoppers are switching to Aldi as a result. Our unbreakable promise to our customers is that we will always offer the lowest prices of any supermarket, whether it’s a normal weekly shop or all they need for a fantastic Christmas.”

