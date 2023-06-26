A fundraising campaign has been launched after an eight-month-old baby died four days after being hit by a car at a hospital. Mabli Cariad Hall was airlifted from Withybush Hospital in Pembrokeshire to Cardiff after being struck, along with another pedestrian, on Wednesday (June 21).

The driver of the white BMW involved in the crash suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is still in hospital. The baby was taken to Bristol Royal Hospital for Children but died from her injuries in the early hours of Sunday (June 25).

Advertisement

Advertisement

On a GoFundMe page launched by a family friend , they said Mabli was hit while being put back into her pushchair by her dad. Mabli has since received tributes, with £20,000 being raised so far.

The page said: “Despite days of immense strength from Mabli, she peacefully crossed over the rainbow bridge in the loving arms of Gwen and Rob in the early hours of Sunday, June 25, 2023.

Most Popular

“The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the dedicated healthcare professionals who have been involved in Mabli’s care throughout this challenging period. Their tireless efforts and unwavering commitment have meant the world to the family during these trying times.

“During this heart-wrenching time, I kindly request that everyone respects the family’s privacy, allowing them the necessary space to cope with this unimaginable ordeal. As parents, this is their worst nightmare, and the pain they are experiencing right now is indescribable.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The family friend said the funds will be directed towards supporting Mabli’s parents, Rob and Gwen, and her five other siblings.

Hywel Dda health board, which runs Withybush Hospital, said: "We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of the infant. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the family and everyone affected."