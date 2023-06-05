An 11-year-old child has been left ‘seriously injured’ after being mauled by a dog on a housing estate. Emergency services swarmed to the area after the incident which occurred on Sunday (June 4).

The attack happened on a residential road in Monsall, Manchester. Reports suggest the child involved was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but are reportedly not believed to be life threatening.

Onlookers watched as an air ambulance was also summoned to the scene. Following the incident, the dog was seized by officers and a woman, aged 35, remains in custody after being arrested on suspicion of having a dog dangerously out of control.

One resident said: "My son heard loud screams and got me and we went running down the stairs. The young lad had gone back inside the house. We heard they took the little lad to hospital, it’s just awful. It’s so scary how dogs can just turn and it’s so dangerous. There are young children that play out here."

Taking to social media, one person said: “It’s so terribly sad, yet another dog attack, I don’t know where or how this is going to end. We seem to have so many totally ignorant and arrogant dog owners that are either unaware or just simply don’t care about their dogs.”