'Your support for the people of Ukraine has been phenomenal' - Harborough council leader's message of support to the town

District council leader Phil King has told the people of Harborough – you’ve done brilliantly supporting the people of Ukraine.

The Harborough council chief spoke after a string of local appeals have generated many tonnes of critical aid for seriously-distressed war refugees.

People in Harborough have also donated thousands of pounds to buy vital supplies for desperate families fleeing Ukraine a fortnight after the catastrophic Russian invasion.

“The response from the people of Harborough has been phenomenal.

“So many lorry loads and van loads of goods have left our patch of Leicestershire for the Polish-Ukrainian border to help and support those poor people that it’s unbelievable,” said Cllr King.

“People here have also dug very deep to hand over their hard-earned money.

“We are having to face up to the biggest humanitarian disaster and refugee crisis to hit us here in Europe since the end of the Second World War in 1945.

“So we all have to do what ever we can to help tackle this nightmare war and all of its fallout.”

Cllr King is also calling on people in Harborough to take in Ukrainian refugees under the new Government scheme paying local citizens £350 a month.

“I would urge anyone here who has the room and the opportunity to accommodate and look after Ukrainian people forced out of their shattered homes to do so.

“This is clearly a highly personal thing but something we should all consider doing,” said the Conservative council leader.

“As a council we are still waiting to get far more detail from the Government about how this will play out.

“It would make sense for us as the local housing authority to administer this initiative but we’ll have to wait and see.

“We are also still waiting to be told how as a council the Government would like us to house Ukrainian refugees.

“We have about 20 Ukrainian nationals living in Harborough district.

“They will be able to sponsor members of their families to come here to the UK,” said Cllr King.

“So let’s see how this unfolds over the next few weeks and months.”

He is being backed up by Cllr Phil Knowles, who heads up the Liberal Democrats on Harborough council.

“I am sure that people in Harborough will happily take in men, women and children from Ukraine if they are able to.

“My message would be – open your hearts and open your homes.

“These traumatised people are in dire need of our assistance.

“And you would like to think that they would do the same for us if we were suffering their hellish ordeal,” said Cllr Knowles.

“The magnificent generosity, care and compassion of our community has been incredible.

“People here should be very proud of the way they’ve rallied to support Ukraine as it is torn apart by this brutal war.

“Terrified refugees are fleeing for their lives.