Letter: The Harborough electorate are the masters!

Letter writer Hugh Robertson Smith says Harborough’s politicians need to remember that the electorate have put them in their positions...

Another week, another letter from Councillor King.

You would have thought that the penny would have dropped that searching through the small print of the Neighbourhood Development Plan scheme to find loopholes is an unlikely way of assuaging the despair and outrage that some recent planning decisions taken by Harborough District Council have caused so many of us.

When it comes to a councillor so vigorously defending the indefensible, might it be time to point out that it is the electorate who put him in the position he is, and that the council itself owes him nothing.

Hugh Robertson Smith, by email