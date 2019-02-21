Letter: Another Harborough town centre closure!

Letter writer CJ Roberts says with the closure of another long-established town centre business, the lifeblood of Harborough town centre is slowly dripping away...

So another long-established shop has closed in the town centre.

I refer of course to the butchers on the corner of Church Street.

For many years run by the Looms family, from Dingley I believe, and latterly by Bates of Brixworth.

Slowly the old lifeblood of the town drips away. I suppose the two oldest remaining businesses are now Monks and Emerson & West both on Northampton Road with Pugh and Son in Adam & Eve Street and Gilberts on High Street.

I’m not counting national companies like the banks, etc.

How sad that progress has reduced a small market town to a copy of every other small town in the country.

C J Roberts, Sutton Bassett