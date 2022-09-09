Young driver dies in motorway collision near Lutterworth

Did you see the collision?

Detectives are appealing to speak to anyone who may have witnessed a fatal collision on the M1 near Lutterworth this week.

The incident happened around 3.25pm on the northbound carriageway of the motorway – between junction 20 and 21 – on Wednesday.

It involved one vehicle – a red Nissan Micra - which collided with a barrier.

Emergency crews attended the scene but the driver - a man in his 20s - was pronounced dead at the scene.

DC Anna Thorpe, from the force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We have already spoken to a few people who saw the collision but I am keen to speak to anyone who saw the red Micra travelling along the M1 before the incident occurred.