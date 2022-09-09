Young driver dies in motorway collision near Lutterworth
Nissan Micra driver in his 20s died at the scene
Detectives are appealing to speak to anyone who may have witnessed a fatal collision on the M1 near Lutterworth this week.
The incident happened around 3.25pm on the northbound carriageway of the motorway – between junction 20 and 21 – on Wednesday.
It involved one vehicle – a red Nissan Micra - which collided with a barrier.
Emergency crews attended the scene but the driver - a man in his 20s - was pronounced dead at the scene.
DC Anna Thorpe, from the force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We have already spoken to a few people who saw the collision but I am keen to speak to anyone who saw the red Micra travelling along the M1 before the incident occurred.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting crime reference 22*522013 or report online via www.leics.police.uk