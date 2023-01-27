Young driver dies following motorway crash near Lutterworth – police are appealing for witnesses

A driver has died following a road traffic collision on the M1 motorway near Lutterworth last night.

Police were called at around 8.30pm on Thursday (January 26) to a report that a black Vauxhall Corsa had left the southbound carriageway between junctions 19 and 20.

The driver of the vehicle - a man in his twenties – was taken to hospital where he sadly died in the early hours of this morning (January 27).

The carriageway was closed for a number of hours as officers completed their investigations at the scene. It has since been reopened.

Detective Constable Emma Mitchell is the investigating officer and is appealing for witnesses.

She said: “We believe that there may have been a number of people travelling on the carriageway at the time of the collision who may have saw what happened but we have not as yet spoken to them.

“I would like to appeal to anyone who may have seen the circumstances leading up to the collision or the collision itself to please get in touch.

“We’d also be keen to hear from anyone who may have a dash cam in their vehicle which captured anything related to this collision.”