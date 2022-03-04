Harborough MP slams 'heinous and evil acts' in Ukraine carried out by Putin

Harborough MP Neil O’Brien has slammed the “heinous and evil acts” in war-shattered Ukraine carried out by Russian “dictator” Vladimir Putin.

The outraged Conservative MP said the totalitarian state’s leader would not succeed in his “attack on our shared democratic values” after Putin ordered massive military forces to invade neighbouring Ukraine.

Neil hit out as he backed the new Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) appeal to support the devastated Ukrainian people.

He told the Harborough Mail today: “The Government stands united with the courageous people and the brave Government of Ukraine as they face down these heinous and evil acts, carried out by a dictator who will not succeed in his attack on our shared democratic values.”

Public donations to the DEC appeal will be matched pound-for-pound by the British government up to £20 million.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has so far ploughed £220 million into supporting under-siege Ukraine as more than one million refugees have already fled the country.

“Millions of people have watched the appalling footage from Ukraine and have been asking how they can help.

“For some, this has meant donating items at drop-off points across Harborough, Oadby and Wigston and beyond, which has been heart-warming to see and I’d like to thank all who have donated and been involved in the organising so far,” said Neil.

“The other way to help is with financial donations for essential supplies.

“DEC can get help to people in the frontline immediately.