Women and girls in Harborough encouraged to try squash as part of International Women’s Day celebrations

The sport’s domestic governing body England Squash is determined to change the perception that squash is a 'male-dominated activity'.

As part of its Rally Together campaign, which is aimed at increasing female participation at all levels of the sport, England Squash is linking up with clubs across the country to encourage more women to pick up a racket and take to their local court.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here in Market Harborough, the Market Harborough Squash & Racketball Club is offering taster sessions at its base in Fairfield Road on March 6.

England Squash hopes more women and girls in Market Harborough will try squash.

Girls aged between 11 and 16 who attend local secondary schools are being invited to go along and try squash between 4pm and 5pm, while the club’s members can invite women to an introductory session between 6pm and 7pm. There is then an open session between 7pm and 8pm which any women can attend, and the club’s women’s team players will also take to the court that evening for a round of games which people are encouraged to stay and watch.

For those attending the introductory sessions, all equipment is provided.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Women who have previously played squash and who would like to get back involved with the sport are also welcome to attend.

Later in the week the club is also encouraging the mums of its junior players to attend their own designated introductory session.

Jo Rowbottom, head of partnerships and communities at England Squash, said: “There’s something for everyone with squash regardless of your age, ability, or fitness levels.

“Whether you’re there to socialise or enjoy a bit of a challenge, it’s a great way to improve your fitness and you’ll be having too much fun to even notice you're exercising.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“You can play in your own way, whether that’s booking a local court with friends or family, going along to one of the many friendly squash venues across the country who are ready to welcome new players, or joining one of the Rally Together events.”