Woman suffers 'possible life changing injuries' after crash in North Kilworth
A person was trapped following a crash between Walcote and North Kilworth during the weekend.
Emergency services were called to the A4304 Lutterworth Road at around 4.30pm yesterday (Sunday) to reports of a crash.
Two cars were involved, and Leicestershire police reported one of the cars had hit a tree, leaving a person trapped. Both drivers were taken to hospital.
Police and crews from three fire engines worked to release the person.
A Leicestershire Police spokeswoman said: “One of the cars had subsequently collided with a tree before coming to a stop. Both of the drivers were taken to hospital.
"One of the drivers, a woman in her 40s, is believed to have suffered possible life changing injuries.
"The driver of the second car, a man in his 50s, is believed to have suffered minor injuries.”