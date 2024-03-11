Woman suffers 'possible life changing injuries' after crash in North Kilworth

Fire and rescue service

A person was trapped following a crash between Walcote and North Kilworth during the weekend.

Emergency services were called to the A4304 Lutterworth Road at around 4.30pm yesterday (Sunday) to reports of a crash.

Two cars were involved, and Leicestershire police reported one of the cars had hit a tree, leaving a person trapped. Both drivers were taken to hospital.

Police and crews from three fire engines worked to release the person.

A Leicestershire Police spokeswoman said: “One of the cars had subsequently collided with a tree before coming to a stop. Both of the drivers were taken to hospital.

"One of the drivers, a woman in her 40s, is believed to have suffered possible life changing injuries.